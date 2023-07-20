Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,589,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 9,300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,324.9 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOSUF remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Fosun International has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

