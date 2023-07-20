Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,589,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 9,300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,324.9 days.
Fosun International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FOSUF remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Fosun International has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
Fosun International Company Profile
