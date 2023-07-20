FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 183.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 78.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNCB stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 8,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

