Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.