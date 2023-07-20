Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234,674 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.38% of Fiserv worth $265,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $128.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

