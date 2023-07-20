First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.60

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 188365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.