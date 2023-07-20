First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.60

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 188365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,027,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $697,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.