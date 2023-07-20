First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 64,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 23,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3327 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.