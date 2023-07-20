First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 64,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 23,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3327 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $9,593,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares during the period.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

