First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $67.14. 8,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 13,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

