First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.09

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $99.77, with a volume of 3912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.75.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

