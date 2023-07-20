First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.09

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $99.77, with a volume of 3912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.75.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
