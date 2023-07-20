First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

FFBC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 381,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,775. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after buying an additional 423,327 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,057 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

