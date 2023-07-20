Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

