FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $658,566. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 3,444,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,819. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.