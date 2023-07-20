Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $768.80

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $768.80 and last traded at $760.67, with a volume of 11075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $754.08.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRFHF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $731.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
