Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRFHF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $9.01 on Wednesday, reaching $754.08. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $439.80 and a 1-year high of $765.00. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $731.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.73.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.