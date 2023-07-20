Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXETF remained flat at $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

About Extendicare

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 6.37%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -185.01%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

