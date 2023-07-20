Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Extendicare Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXETF remained flat at $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.
Extendicare Increases Dividend
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.