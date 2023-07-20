Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Price Performance

EXETF opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

