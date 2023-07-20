Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.
Experian Trading Down 0.6 %
EXPGF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $39.31.
Experian Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.