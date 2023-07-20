Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Experian Trading Down 0.6 %

EXPGF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

