Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,201. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

