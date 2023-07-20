Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 434 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $518.50. The stock had a trading volume of 894,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,081. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.48 and its 200 day moving average is $390.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

