Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.00. 375,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,380. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

