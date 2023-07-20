Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.65

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.65 and traded as high as C$7.79. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 14,588 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.11.
Exco Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
