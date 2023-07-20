Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.28

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and traded as low as $64.58. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 543 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

