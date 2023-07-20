Ethereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.30 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $228.18 billion and approximately $6.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,898.41 or 0.06327415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,196,550 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

