Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

