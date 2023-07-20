EQT Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

EQT has increased its dividend by an average of 66.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EQT has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in EQT by 3,104.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

