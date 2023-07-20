EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.69 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99). Approximately 7,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.57 million, a PE ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36.

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

