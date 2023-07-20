EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $830.53 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002548 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $830.53 million and $137.65 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002139 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002846 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,334,663 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

