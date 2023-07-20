Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.55

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.55 and traded as low as $28.37. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 16,593 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $375.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $52,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,044.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,660.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,044.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,735 shares of company stock valued at $128,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile



Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

