Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 74,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 88,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.45. 20,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,870. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enstar Group has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $271.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

