Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Up 0.4%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 12,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 29,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.