Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $2.13. Energy Focus shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 76,925 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

