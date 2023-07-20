Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $142,206.48 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,449,871 coins and its circulating supply is 65,451,848 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

