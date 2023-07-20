Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.78 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,644 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,811 shares of company stock valued at $500,723 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

AKAM opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.