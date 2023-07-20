Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.91.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PANW opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

