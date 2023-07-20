eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

eMagin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMAN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 916,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,052. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.78.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in eMagin by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eMagin by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 96,681 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

