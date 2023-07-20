Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELROF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $2.90 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.