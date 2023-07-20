Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $430.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $453.56 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

