Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 790,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,786. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $453,229.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Elastic by 77.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

