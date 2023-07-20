Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EKSO. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.