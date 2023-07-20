Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

