EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDRVF stock remained flat at $20.54 during trading on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

