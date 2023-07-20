Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.53.
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of EGIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 1,249,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Edgio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.
Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.
