Edgio (EGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2022 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Edgio to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Edgio Price Performance

Edgio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,696. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Featured Articles

