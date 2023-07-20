Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

