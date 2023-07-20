eCash Price Down 4.3% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $614.64 million and $21.98 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,003.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.57 or 0.00818469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00128605 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,447,529,673,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.