Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVT opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.