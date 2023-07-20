Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

