Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.