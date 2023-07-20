Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.01 and traded as low as C$2.96. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 17,600 shares trading hands.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$76.72 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts predict that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.