DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.10 EPS.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.
DTE Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DTE opened at $111.17 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70.
Institutional Trading of DTE Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DTE Energy
In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DTE Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DTE Energy
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.