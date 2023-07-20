DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.01.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.17 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.