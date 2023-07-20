Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4877 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

